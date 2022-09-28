County offering free rainwater harvesting workshop

Residents invited to ‘Rain Barrel Basics’ clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8

– As California continues to grapple with the effects of historic drought throughout the state, the County of San Luis Obispo is inviting residents to learn more about rainwater harvesting and rain barrel installation.

“With severe drought persisting across the state and a still uncertain outlook for the coming winter, now is a great time to install a rain barrel,” said Deputy Director of County Public Works Kate Ballantyne. “The county is pleased to be working with our local partners to encourage all forms of water conservation, as it’s unlikely a single rainy season will replenish our local reservoirs.”

Residents are invited to register for a free “Rain Barrel Basics” clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Farm Supply Company, San Luis Obispo. A panel of local experts will cover the essentials of operating a rainwater collection system, including rain barrel components, irrigation tips and techniques, and mosquito prevention.

“If you need some help getting started with rainwater collection, or are curious about how these systems work, this is a great opportunity to get your questions answered and do some hands-on learning,” said President of Farm Supply Company Cara Crye.

Staff from the UC Master Gardeners Program, Coastal San Luis Resource Conservation District, County Environmental Health Department, and Farm Supply Company Irrigation Department will be supporting the event.

Interested community members can register for the event by contacting Farm Supply Company by phone at (805) 540-6107 or via email at askus@farmsupplycompany.com. This clinic is supported by the County of San Luis Obispo Stormwater Program stormwater@co.slo.ca.us.

