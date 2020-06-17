County officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at SLO residential care facility

–County of San Luis Obispo health officials on Tuesday confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vista Rosa Assisted Living, a residential care facility for the elderly in San Luis Obispo.

Earlier this week, the County Public Health Department responded immediately when the facility reported that a staff member and a resident had tested positive for COVID-19. County Public Health officials tested over 40 people connected to the facility, including all residents and staff.

Test results came in and now a total of seven people tested positive (four staff members and three residents). County officials are working with the facility to isolate or quarantine those who have either tested positive or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“We know COVID-19 is especially dangerous at these types of facilities, as those who live there are typically at high risk of serious COVID-19 illness and fatalities. We are focused on preventing a larger outbreak,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Those who are ill are recovering in isolation from others.”

Of those who tested positive, one individual is hospitalized but stable and the other individuals are currently in stable condition at their residence. Health officials received results from the on-site testing within one day and immediately acted based on the additional positive tests.

