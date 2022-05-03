County pavement surface treatment project continues

Work locations are in the north coastal and rural Paso Robles areas

– The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works has begun a surface treatment project on various county roads.

The work locations are in the north coastal and rural Paso Robles areas, click here to see detailed maps of the locations. This work is a part of the county’s annual pavement management program and required to maintain the pavement in good condition to provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future. The contract includes curb ramp and ADA parking stall upgrades in the downtown Cayucos Area, as well as re-surface and re-stripe approximately 59 miles of roads in Cayucos and the County.

Surface treatment work in the town of Cayucos, shown as Area 6 in the vicinity maps, will begin on Monday, May 2, 2022 and will conclude approximately two weeks thereafter. Surface treatment work in other project areas (Templeton, Paso Robles, rural Cayucos, and Los Osos) will be completed over the next few months.

The total project is expected to be complete by August 2022, weather permitting.

For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be subject to detours or reduced to one-way controls with flaggers and pilot cars as required for each phase of the work. Hours of lane closures will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays are expected to be up to 10 minutes during major operations. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans in consideration of the delays.

The project is funded by SB-1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc., has been awarded a contract for $4,071,892.06 to perform this work.

