County pools open for limited dates

All other county pools closed for the summer

–The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Division has released the swim schedules for county-managed North County pools this summer.

The below pools will be open on the dates indicated. All other county pools will remain closed for 2021.

The 2021 summer North County pool schedule is as follows:

Templeton Pool:

08/07/21 – 08/08/21

08/14/21 – 08/15/21

08/28/21 – 08/29/21

09/04/21 – 09/06/21

San Miguel Pool:

07/31/21 – 08/01/21

08/14/21 – 08/15/21

08/21/21 – 08/22/21

09/04/21 – 09/05/21

Shandon Pool:

07/31/21 – 08/01-21,

08/07/21 – 08/08/21,

08/21/21 – 08/22/21,

08/28/21 – 08/29/21,

09/06/21

The hours of operation for each pool are 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

