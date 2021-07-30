Paso Robles News|Friday, July 30, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » County pools open for limited dates
  • Follow Us!

County pools open for limited dates 

Posted: 10:34 am, July 30, 2021 by News Staff

County pools open for swimming for limited dates All other county pools closed for the summer

–The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Division has released the swim schedules for county-managed North County pools this summer.

The below pools will be open on the dates indicated. All other county pools will remain closed for 2021.

The 2021 summer North County pool schedule is as follows:

Templeton Pool:
08/07/21 – 08/08/21
08/14/21 – 08/15/21
08/28/21 – 08/29/21
09/04/21 – 09/06/21

San Miguel Pool:
07/31/21 – 08/01/21
08/14/21 – 08/15/21
08/21/21 – 08/22/21
09/04/21 – 09/05/21

Shandon Pool:
07/31/21 – 08/01-21,
08/07/21 – 08/08/21,
08/21/21 – 08/22/21,
08/28/21 – 08/29/21,
09/06/21

The hours of operation for each pool are 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.