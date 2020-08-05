County prepares to cut about 28 positions to help close $26.3 million budget gap

–The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will consider cutting 27.75 full-time-equivalent (FTE) positions at the upcoming Aug. 11 board meeting. Of those positions, 25.75 are currently unfilled. The two directly affected employees have been notified and are being assisted. The cuts to the FTE positions in the current fiscal year are part of $26.3 million in budget cuts related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

A drop in consumer spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a significant loss in funding sources for the County. Simultaneously, the county is seeing an increase in overall expenses related to a higher demand for public services and COVID-19 response.

“This is a very difficult decision. Just like any local employer, we rely on our employees to provide quality services and the last thing we want to do is cut positions,” said Wade Horton, County Administrative Officer. “We care about employees and want to continue providing important public services to the people of SLO County when they need our help the most.”

In June, the Board approved budget reductions to address this year’s unprecedented budget impacts, including $6.5 million in departmental budget cuts, use of one-time reserves in the amount of $12.8 million, and $6.9 million in voluntary savings directly from employees. As part of the $6.5 million in Board-approved departmental budget cuts for some departments, cutting positions was unavoidable.

County departments tried to focus on cutting things that would not directly impact services to the public. Initial cuts included mostly non-labor items, everything from equipment replacements and training to office supplies. Departments then examined vacant positions to try and avoid layoffs. Click here for details of the county’s reduction plan.

