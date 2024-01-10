County public works launches $9.2M project for bridge seismic retrofit

Project designed to prevent a sudden bridge collapse during an earthquake event

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department is set to commence the Lopez Drive Bridge Seismic Retrofit project on Monday, Jan. 30, according to multiple reports. The initiative aims to enhance public safety by addressing seismic vulnerabilities in the existing bridge that spans Lopez Lake.

The project, estimated to cost $9.2 million, is designed to prevent a sudden bridge collapse during an earthquake event, reports say. Lopez Drive Bridge serves as an access route to the campground at Lopez Lake.

The primary objective of the retrofit is to improve the reliability of the bridge and the transportation corridor in the surrounding community. The project involves the construction of a catcher bent system, new columns, and seismic cable restraints beneath the bridge, according to the project web page.

Throughout the construction period, at least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times along Lopez Drive. Construction activities are scheduled to occur on weekdays, and no work is planned for weekends. The anticipated completion date for the project is spring 2024.

