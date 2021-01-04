County public works repairing portion of Santa Rosa Creek Road 

Paso Robles News|Monday, January 4, 2021
Posted: 6:00 am, January 4, 2021 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will be performing roadway slope repair on Santa Rosa Creek Road approximately 0.8 miles east of Main Street in Cambria.

Work will begin Monday, Jan, 4, 2021, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work will continue through the end of January. Refer to this map for the specific location.

Road damage was due to a series of storms that occurred from January through March 2017. The work will include reconstructing and revegetating the failed slope embankment and repaving a section of the road.

For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic on Santa Rosa Creek Road will be subject to one-way controls with flaggers as required for each phase of the work. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans due to potential delays.

David Crye General Engineering Contractor, Inc., of Morro Bay, has been awarded the contract in the amount of $191,405.50, to perform the work. The project is funded by San Luis Obispo County Road Maintenance funds and is partially reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



