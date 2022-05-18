County reaches 500 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

Cases on the rise slightly

– Four more community members have died from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations increase in San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. More than 500 San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19 in total. The four most recent deaths were people ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 501. This milestone comes as the California Department of Public Health reports the loss of more than 90,000 Californians to COVID-19 and the United States reports more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths.

Click here for detailed SLO County statistics.

“My heart goes out to all of those who are grieving the loss of a loved one as our world continues to grapple with this pandemic,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I urge all of us in SLO County to honor these lives by protecting yourself, your family and our community from more pain caused by this disease.”

COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase in SLO County as the BA.2.12.1 variant takes hold locally, now representing about 45-percent of recently-sequenced cases. Since last week’s report, 353 new cases have been reported, bringing the 14-day average to 46. That’s up from 38 one week ago and compares to 649 at the peak of the recent surge. Seven SLO County residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 illness, including two in the ICU. Public Health teams are actively responding to 17 outbreaks in congregate settings and continue to closely monitor the steady rise in COVID-19 metrics.

“The bright spot today is that vaccines and treatment are more easily available than ever before,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Now is the time to protect yourself with the vaccine and a booster, if you haven’t already. If you start to experience any symptoms, test without delay—effective treatment is available for people at high risk but it needs to be started within five days of the first symptoms.”

Vaccines, including boosters, are available at no charge for everyone age five and older at pharmacies, some doctors’ offices, and Public Health clinics. COVID-19 Test to Treat sites—which offer testing, on-the-spot medical consultation and treatment—have expanded to 12 locations countywide. Treatment is also available by prescription at pharmacies across SLO County.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded public health information line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

