County reports 400 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday

All cases sequenced in the past week were of the highly-contagious Delta variant, county says

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their eighties and one in their nineties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Locally, the community has lost 271 people to COVID-19. Twenty-eight residents are also currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 8 in the ICU. SLO County has added 400 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday.

The county and the state continue to sequence a subset of positive COVID-19 results to identify which strain of the virus caused the infection. Locally, all cases sequenced in the past week were of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

“Just three days ago, we reported two additional deaths and unfortunately, today we must report more. I express my sincere condolences to their loved ones,” said Dr. Rick Rosen, County Deputy Health Officer. “I cannot stress enough how important it is to protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated… Delta is here. It is highly transmissible, doesn’t care how old you are, and doesn’t care how healthy you are. It can still infect you, your friends, and your family. This is not the COVID-19 of last year or even a few months ago.”

The CDC recently published a study that started July 3 in Provincetown, Mass., involving 469 cases, that found that three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. It also found no significant difference in the viral load present in the breakthrough infections occurring in fully vaccinated people and the other cases, suggesting the viral load of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons infected with the coronavirus is similar, according to a July 30 story by NPR. The county health department has not returned questions regarding the transmissibility of the Delta variant among vaccinated people at the time of this story.

As cases increase, the Public Health Department is now reporting case data twice each week on Tuesdays and Fridays on the ReadySLO COVID-19 data dashboard.

The Public Health Department is providing $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated in the month of August at Public Health clinics. Residents who refer someone to get vaccinated or help them make an appointment can also win prizes.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a public health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours an pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine

