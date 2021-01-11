County reports 66-percent of local hospital ICU beds available 

“We are always trying to improve the information we provide to the public in order to help them understand the local situation and this is part of that effort,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Public Health Officer. “While at this time the ICU capacity in SLO County is better than in the Southern California Region, our local COVID-19 situation is getting worse and the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 is higher than it has ever been.”

After consulting with local hospitals, county officials adjusted the total ICU beds metric from 53 total licensed ICU beds to show 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds. Previously, it included all licensed beds regardless of whether they could be staffed.

“The hospital ICU information we’re providing is based on data provided by local hospitals to the County Public Health Department. We plan to update it daily,” Dr. Borenstein said.

SLO County reported that COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10 more local community members, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in SLO county to 111 since the start of the pandemic. The county added nearly 850 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, surpassing 13,700 total cases since the pandemic started in March 2020. Currently, 43 community members are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 11 of whom require intensive care.

“Help us stop the surge,” Dr. Borenstein said. “Avoid social gatherings, wear your face covering when out in public, stay home if you’re sick, and stay home for at least 10 days if you have been exposed to COVID-19.”

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center is available at (805) 543-2444 to assist with questions related to COVID-19 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.