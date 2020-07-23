County reports eighth death due to COVID-19 the same day as largest increase in cases

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported today that an eighth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19. The news comes as officials also report the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SLO County since the pandemic began.

As of today, 1,467 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, which is 74 more than was reported yesterday. This is the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began in March. Along with the eight deaths due to COVID-19, 978 local cases have recovered, 465 are currently recovering at home, and 14 are currently hospitalized (four are in the ICU). The status of two cases are still under investigation.

The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 80s with underlying health conditions. The patient had been hospitalized for three days following discharge from a long-term care facility that recently had an outbreak.

“Today, we mourn the loss of another vulnerable community member,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Together we can slow the spread of this disease and protect others from COVID-19. Maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, please wear a face-covering in public, and wash your hands frequently.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. Older adults, individuals with health conditions, and people living in congregate settings (including residential care facilities) are at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19—in part because cases travel through the community and in some cases reach the most vulnerable residents.

Every individual’s actions can either limit or contribute to this spread. The CDC indicates that it is possible for people to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

