County reports most COVID-19 deaths in a single day

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported today that six more SLO County community members have died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 52. This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported locally in a single day.

The surge in cases comes just more than two weeks after Thanksgiving holidays. Many cases continue to be traced to gatherings of friends and families, according to the county health department.

“This is a very serious disease and SLO County is starting to experience the painful impact we have seen in other parts of the nation,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We send our sincere condolences to those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. And I implore you, everyone in SLO County, to take all precautions to slow the spread of disease. Now is the time we must act.”

The six community members who died from COVID-19 were susceptible to serious COVID-19 illness because they had underlying medical conditions. One person was in their 40s, four were in their 80s, and one was in their 90s.

COVID-19 cases are currently surging in SLO County, with more than 1,300 active cases, 22 patients in the hospital, of whom 7 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). 184 new cases were added Tuesday.

Public health teams are currently responding to over 20 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities, corrections facilities, fire stations, and other settings. This is the greatest number of active local cases and active outbreaks SLO County has experienced since the start of the pandemic.

The sharp increase threatens to overwhelm local health care capacity if it continues and is already straining local contact tracing capacity, with contact tracers struggling to quickly inform contacts of possible exposure. Anyone who has been in close contact (more than 15 minutes within six feet) with someone who tests positive for the virus should self-quarantine without waiting for a call from a contact tracer.

“This surge is the direct result of our collective actions several weeks ago,” Dr. Borenstein said. “As we do our best to respond to outbreaks, trace contacts, and care for those who are ill, we must also do all we can to prevent a continuing surge. We are at the point where the actions we take today can very literally protect or cost lives in the weeks ahead.”

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

To view detailed statistics, click here.

Follow all Paso Robles COVID-19 coronavirus news updates

Share this post!

email

Related