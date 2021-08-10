County reports two more COVID-19-related deaths, increase in cases

Twenty-six residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 5 in the ICU

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported the loss of two more residents – both in their 50’s. This brings the local death toll to 269 community members.

Twenty-six residents are also currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 5 in the ICU – numbers SLO County hasn’t seen since February of this year. In a similar trend, SLO County has added 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, representing a 56-percent increase over the previous week. 75-percent of those cases have been in individuals under the age of 50.

“Like most of you, we wish COVID was over, but it is not,” said San Luis Obispo County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Rick Rosen. “These tragic losses and increasing case counts are further proof that our community continues to battle this deadly virus.” Dr. Rosen further reported, “Our 14-day average case counts are at a level we haven’t seen in nearly six months. COVID-19 is not going away, and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves and our community. I implore those in our community that have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

The Public Health Department is providing $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated in the month of August. If you refer someone to get vaccinated, you could also win a gift basket.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a public health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

