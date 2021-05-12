County Republican Party supports bill preventing vaccine passports

Local party supports California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s Assembly Bill 327

–The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County supports California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s Assembly Bill 327 to prevent vaccine passports from materializing at any level of government in California.

The bill would prohibit state agencies, local governments, and any other state governmental authority from adopting or enforcing any order, ordinance, policy, regulation, rule, or similar measure that requires an individual to provide, as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place, documentation regarding the individual’s vaccination status for any COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization.

This bill would prohibit any public or private entity that receives or is awarded state funds through any means, as specified, from requiring a member of the public to provide, as a condition of receipt of any service or entrance to any place, documentation regarding the person’s vaccination status for any COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects Americans’ right to freely exercise religion, and requiring vaccine passports or digital health IDs and other such required vaccine verifications to gain access to goods and services discriminates against members of the community whose religion precludes them from vaccinations. Additionally, the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees a reasonable expectation of privacy by protecting against electronic surveillance including: wiretapping, bugging, videotaping; geolocation tracking such as via RFID, GPS, or cell-site data; data mining, social media mapping, and the monitoring of data and traffic on the Internet.

Vaccine passports, digital health IDs, and other such required vaccine verifications would also pose substantial risks to both personal privacy and equal treatment before the law for all citizens of the County of San Luis Obispo, as well the State of California, and the United States at large, which is why the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County (RPSLOC) says they support the bill.

