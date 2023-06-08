County residents encouraged to send cards to local veteran turning 100

‘Birthday card campaign’ launched for former Navy nurse

– Lt. JG Aileen Crews, a Central Coast resident who served in the Navy Nurse Corps during World War II, will celebrate her 100th birthday next month in San Luis Obispo. The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is hosting a “birthday mail call,” in collaboration with Aileen’s family, asking the public to send a birthday card or letter of gratitude for her service. They hope to surprise Aileen with 100+ cards for her 100th birthday in July.

Aileen served from 1941 – 1945, joining the U.S. Navy Nurses Corps through a scholarship nursing program. Eventually, she was stationed at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego where she cared for wounded seamen. To learn more about Aileen’s veteran story, read her full “Central Coast Veteran Spotlight” posted on the museum’s Facebook account: facebook.com/CentralCoastVeteransMuseum

Cards can be mailed or delivered to the museum before Monday, July 3.

Mailing address:

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

Attn: Birthday Mail Call

801 Grand Avenue, Suite 102

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Museum hours are Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with entrance doors at the back of the red brick building. For any related inquiries, call (805) 543-1763 or email ccvmm.programs@gmail.com.

Share To Social Media