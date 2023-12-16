County residents invited to free construction careers training program

– Residents of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties now have the opportunity to register at no cost for the High Roads Construction Careers program. The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (WDBVC) has announced that enrollment is currently open for its construction and trades training program. This program is specifically designed to assist residents of the Tri-Counties in becoming competitive applicants as they progress in their careers within the construction industry.

The 12-week program offers participants a comprehensive curriculum covering skills such as blueprint reading, construction math, financial literacy, tool and material handling, hands-on experience, exposure to various construction trades crafts, and other essential career competencies. Importantly, all aspects of the program come at no cost to the participants.

In addition to the training, participants will have the opportunity to establish connections with leaders in the trades industry. These connections can be instrumental in navigating the application process and accessing available stipends, enabling individuals to learn, grow, and earn simultaneously.

The pre-apprenticeship training initiative not only jump-starts a career in the building and construction trades but also provides participants with a stipend, a dedicated career coach, and access to supportive services to ensure successful program completion. San Luis Obispo County residents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their competitiveness as applicants for registered apprenticeship programs within the local building and construction trades.

For more information about the program and to access the application visit tricountyhrcc.org.

