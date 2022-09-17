County roads to get surface treatment in Templeton

Work is required to maintain pavement condition

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will begin a surface treatment project on various county roads. The work locations are in the Templeton area, (see the vicinity maps for details.) This work is a part of the county’s annual pavement management program and is required to maintain the pavement condition to provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 25, nighttime work will be conducted on Vineyard Drive, east of Highway 46, on Main Street, and on Templeton Road. Regular daytime work will continue on Oct. 6 for the remaining work. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022, the schedule is subject to change depending on weather or other factors.

For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be subject to detours or reduced to one-way controls with flaggers and pilot cars as required for each phase of the work.

Hours of the lane closures for nighttime work will be Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and daytime work will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays are expected to be up to 10 minutes during major operations. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans in consideration of the delays.

The project is funded by SB-1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc., has been awarded a contract for $1,350,073.54 to perform this work.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related