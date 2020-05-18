COVID-19: SLO County ready for California’s new Stage 2 variance criteria

Retailers and restaurants should prepare to open, county says

-The County of San Luis Obispo is will re-attest it is ready to reopen certain segments of the community given new Stage 2 criteria from the State of California.

On Sunday, the state provided county officials with two specific criteria for ensuring low or stable hospitalization rates and the rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

“It’s clear that the state heard us,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County Health Officer. “The state issued two new criteria that are better indicators of current transmission trends, and both of those criteria work in our favor.”

A county that has met certain state criteria in containing COVID-19 can increase the pace at which they advance through Stage 2 of California’s Resilience Roadmap for reopening. As of this morning, 23 counties meet the state’s criteria to move faster through Stage 2. Dr. Borenstein says San Luis Obispo County meets the new criteria and plans to fill out a new state form attesting to the county’s readiness to reopen.

In today’s briefing, Borenstein announced how the county meets the new criteria:

The state criteria is 20 hospitalized cases in two weeks. San Luis Obispo County has had six hospitalizations in the past two weeks and only two remain in the hospital.

The state’s criteria for new cases of COVID-19 is 2.5 per 1000 population. There have been 1.5 new cases in the county per 1000 population.

“This week, we will again attest to the state that we are ready to adapt and reopen under this new criteria,” Dr. Borenstein said. “This means that we should soon get approval to move forward with in-store retail shopping and dine-in restaurants. Retailers and restaurants should prepare now by reviewing state-required public health precautions for their industry.”

The SLO County Board of Supervisors will review the new attestation on May 19 and then Dr. Borenstein will submit it to the state for review. It is unclear when the state will make a determination, but county officials believe it will be this week.

Local businesses can find state criteria for reopening based on their specific industry by visiting emergencySLO.org/reopen.

