County shares tips to ‘stay COVID-19 safe’ this Super Bowl

‘Let’s not let COVID-19 win on Super Bowl Sunday’ says county health officer

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has released updated recommendations for safely celebrating Super Bowl Sunday in the midst of a COVID-19 wave fueled by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

“The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with a small group of friends or family,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Fortunately, our forecast for the weekend makes it easy to keep windows and doors open, and you can make it a classic California Super Bowl experience by moving the TVs and parties outdoors altogether. While we are beginning to see slight relief from the recent extreme surge, cases remain high and larger gatherings provide an easy opportunity for the virus to spread. Let’s not let COVID-19 win on Super Bowl Sunday.”

The county health department’s recommendations include:

• Keep gatherings small – Small, local gatherings continue to be the safest.

• Know before you gather – Get tested 1-3 days prior to the gathering, even if you have no symptoms, and test again 3-5 days after gathering.

• Focus on fresh air – If you are gathering, keep activities outdoors as much as possible (for example, set up food outdoors) and open windows and doors to ensure plenty of fresh air is circulating indoors.

• Wash up – Wash your hands thoroughly and often.

• If you’re sick, stay home – Anyone feeling sick, even mildly, should stay home and get tested for COVID-19.

• Protect yourself with the vaccine: This includes getting a booster shot, if eligible.

Vaccines—both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

