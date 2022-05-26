County superintendent shares condolences, resources after Texas shooting

Sent by San Luis Obispo County Schools Superintendent James Brescia:

– We send our sincere condolences to the families, mothers, fathers, caregivers, educators, law enforcement, and emergency service workers dealing with the tragic events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We must continue to take care of ourselves and one another as we experience shock, grief, anger, and despair.

It is crucial to maintain both physical and emotional safety in our schools. As children, families, staff, and community members hear about this horrific event, emotions are heightened. Sensitivity, compassion, and empathy are required as we engage in conversations.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson and I will be convening all-district, charter, private, and parochial school leaders to review safety protocols and proactive school response measures. A focus on the mental health of our students, families, staff, and community remains a priority. I have included several resources that may be of assistance.

• Parent Guidelines for Helping Youth After the Recent Shooting (The National Child Traumatic Stress Network – English/Spanish)

• Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers (National Association of School Psychologists)

• Helping Children Cope with Frightening News (Child Mind Institute)

• Coping in the Aftermath of a Shooting (American Counseling Association)

• Trauma and Disaster Mental Health (American Counseling Association)

