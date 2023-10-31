County supervisor served with notice of intention to recall

– San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson was served with a notice of intention to recall at his home on Friday by the Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

The committee is comprised of San Luis Obispo County concerned citizens and taxpayers from all party affiliations. The committee firmly said in a press release that it believes that a change in leadership is necessary to restore the values and integrity of San Luis Obispo County.

“Bruce Gibson’s 15 years as a supervisor have been marred by numerous citizen allegations of behavior unbecoming of a public servant,” wrote the committee in a press release, “Allegations include violations of his oath of office to the Constitutions of the United States and California State, violations of the Ralph M. Brown Act, a sense of contempt and disregard for the forgotten taxpayers of SLO County, verbal abuse and mockery of public speakers during Board of Supervisors meetings, and most recently, the misrepresentation of SLO County’s legislative platform at the state level.”

At a press conference in Sacramento, held on Aug. 17, 2023, Gibson spoke in his capacity as the “2nd District Supervisor for the County of San Luis Obispo” and as the 1st Vice President of the California State Association of Counties. Gibson reportedly expressed his support of California ACA1, an amendment that would lower the voting threshold for raising taxes from a required two-thirds majority vote to a 55% majority vote. “This is in complete opposition to the SLO County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote in February 2023 to continue its support of Proposition 13 as a part of its state legislative platform,” wrote the committee, “California taxpayers have enjoyed property tax protections under Proposition 13 since 1978. ACA1 would destroy that.”

The recall effort will involve a campaign to collect the estimated 7,500 registered voter signatures required in District 2. The Second District boundaries extend from the Monterey County line in the north to Los Osos and parts of San Luis Obispo, and it includes the unincorporated communities of San Simeon, Harmony, Los Osos, Cayucos, and Cambria. It also includes the City of Morro Bay and portions of the City of San Luis Obispo.

For more information contact the committee at info@RecallBruceGibson.com.

