County supervisor joins electrical workers, businesses in matching donations to SLO Food Bank

Ortiz-Legg, IBEW Local 639, and Labor Management Cooperative Committee will match donations to the SLO Food Bank, dollar for dollar up to $20,000

– This year, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg joins the members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 639, and the Labor Management Cooperative Committee – which is comprised of local businesses – to ask for the community’s assistance in raising essential funds to strengthen the SLO Food Bank’s hunger relief network and further this mission to help as many children, seniors and adults as possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic hardship has exacerbated the struggle for thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents who confront food insecurity on a daily basis. As we approach the holidays, the need for hunger relief is high.

During this time, Ortiz-Legg and IBEW Local 639 will match donations to the SLO Food Bank, dollar for dollar up to $20,000. When that goal is met, this effort will provide funds sufficient to nourish 280,000 empty stomachs in SLO County.

“Too many local working families and individuals struggle with hunger daily in SLO County,” said Ortiz-Legg. “The SLO Food Bank provides critical support to our neighbors who are desperately trying to keep food on the table. I’m grateful for the dedication of our electrical workers to go above and beyond to make sure the most challenged in our community will have a resource for support when in difficult times.”

“The need for assistance, particularly over the past two years, is overwhelming, and we depend on the kindness of our local neighbors and businesses to help provide a healthy bridge to a better life for as many families as possible,” said SLO Food Bank CEO Garret Olson. “For working families, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck, the economic toll of the pandemic is still being felt, and it’s gratifying to work with compassionate community leaders, like Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, to acknowledge and assist our neighbors in need.”

Donations up to $20,000 will be matched through Dec. 31. Through operational efficiencies like bulk purchasing agreements, gleaning operations, in-kind donations, grants, and other food relief and rescue programs, the SLO Food Bank turns every dollar donated into seven nutritious meals for those struggling to put food on the table. Supporting the SLO Food Bank offers more than just food. It also provides peace of mind to those grappling with food insecurity.

To learn more and to donate, visit: give.idonate.com/slo-food-bank/match-campaign.

