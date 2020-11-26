County to begin installation of isolation water valves along Nacimiento water pipeline

–The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will begin the installation of isolation valves at three locations along the Nacimiento Water Pipeline.

The work will begin in November and will continue until project completion which is expected in Jan. 2021. Road closures and traffic delays are expected at the Wellsona Road location. Traffic control may be in place on Wellsona Road from Dec. 9 to Dec. 25. Work at other sites will not be on public roads and will not impact traffic. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding county holidays.

Isolation valves will be installed in three specific locations. Refer to this map for those locations.

Section of pipeline running along Wellsona Road just east of Highway 101 Downstream of the Atascadero Mutual Water Company (AMWC) turnout just south of Templeton Road Section of the pipeline on the Santa Margarita Booster Station property east of Highway 101

The completion of this project will improve operations and maintenance, improve public safety, improve supply reliability, and reduce potential environmental impacts.

Quincon Inc., has been awarded the contract for $509,602 to perform the work. This project is being funded by the Nacimiento Operating Fund.

