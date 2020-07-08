County to begin repairs of North County roads

–The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will begin applying an asphalt micro-surfacing treatment on streets west of Paso Robles at the following locations:

Nacimiento Lake Drive from the Paso Robles city limit to the Monterey county line (excluding the portion of Nacimiento Lake Drive on the dam and just north of the dam as Monterey County maintains this portion of the road).

The paved portions of Oak Flat Road adjacent to Nacimiento Lake Drive.

Heritage Loop Road from Nacimiento Lake Drive to the end of the County maintained portion (approximately 1000 feet).

Work will begin July 2020 and is expected to be finished September 2020, weather permitting.

The work will be performed Monday through Friday, and the hours of potential traffic delays are:

Nacimiento Lake Drive and Heritage Loop Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oak Flat Road: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This work is required to maintain the pavement surface in order to provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.

Construction signs will be placed in advance of the work to notify the traveling public when work will start in each area. For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be reduced to one-way controlled with flaggers and pilot cars as required during the work. Expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans in consideration of the delays. Please see map for road locations.

The project is funded by San Luis Obispo County Road Maintenance funds, and SB1, the Road Repair, and Accountability Act of 2017. VSS International, Inc., of West Sacramento, California, has been awarded the contract of $960,006 to perform the work.

