County to offset COVID-19 testing costs by charging medical insurance

Coronavirus testing will remain free to individuals

–Effective August 7, San Luis Obispo County will be charging medical insurance to offset the costs of providing COVID-19 tests to the public. The County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Tuesday to consider an ordinance amending the County Fee Schedule to add new fees for COVID-19 testing. The new fees along with charging medical insurance companies will help offset the costs for reagents, test kits, and the staff time needed to provide COVID-19 tests.

“Persons themselves will not bear the cost, but this will allow our laboratory to get revenue that will allow the ongoing testing support needed over the course of this pandemic,” said County Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein. “The County Public Health lab prioritizes testing for health care workers, hospitalized patients, congregate care settings, corrections facilities, contacts of those who have tested positive.”

The County currently faces a $32 million to $56 million budget shortfall, meaning expenses are expected to outpace revenue countywide this fiscal year. The testing fees will result in an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in revenue that will help offset the costs of COVID-19 testing as the pandemic continues.

Ongoing COVID-19 testing at current capacity will continue to impact the County Public Health Department. Fee revenue was not even partially recovering the cost of providing the service. CARES Act funds are anticipated to offset a portion of the expenses to date for the COVID-19 tests already completed.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

