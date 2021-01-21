County to open third COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday

–The County of San Luis Obispo will open a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic, this time in South County at Arroyo Grande High School, on Monday, Jan. 25 as part of the county’s plan to expand its vaccination efforts.

“This new location offers better accessibility to South County residents,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Expanding into this third location gets us one step closer towards our goal of vaccinating 3,000 people a day. Currently, our limited vaccine supply means we can only vaccinate around 900 people per day.”

Vaccines are currently being administered by appointment only to residents 75 and older as the first part of Phase 1b, and healthcare workers named for eligibility in Phase 1a. Those now eligible can reserve appointments for next week either online or by phone tomorrow, Thursday, January 21 starting at 9 a.m. The county currently has a very limited amount of vaccine doses, which limits the number of appointments that can be offered. There is currently enough vaccine supply to operate all three clinics from Monday through Thursday next week. The county says it is prepared to open additional appointments for Friday of next week if the county receives more doses.

The South County location serves as the county’s third vaccine clinic, improving accessibility to South County residents. At a minimum, the county plans to administer more than 900 first doses daily across all three sites Monday through Thursday. Additional appointments may open up if the county receives more vaccines. With this additional vaccine clinic, the county is prepared to administer upwards of 3,000 doses daily (15,000 a week) when supply allows.

The other two clinics are located at:

San Luis Obispo Vaccine Clinic at 2156 Sierra Way

Paso Event Center at 2198 Riverside Ave

Over 4,000 vaccine appointments were booked for this week within hours of opening the appointments up to the public, following the county’s expansion into the first part of Phase 1b, allowing residents over 75 to receive their first dose.

Door-to-door transportation services are available for anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment who needs assistance getting to a vaccination site. Anyone with an appointment can call RTA Runabout at (805) 541–2544 or call Ride-On at (805) 541-8747 to schedule a no-cost roundtrip to a vaccine clinic.

To find out if you are eligible for a vaccine appointment, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/vaccines or call the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444, which is now available 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Related