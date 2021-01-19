County to pause administration of Moderna vaccine lot after allergic reactions

–Local public vaccination clinics will follow state direction and at this time will not administer some Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of possible allergic reactions. The County Public Health Department confirmed today that it received 4,400 doses of the single lot in question, but none of these doses have been administered yet in SLO County. These doses will be reserved until the state provides further guidance and validates their safety. The state will not immediately replace the doses at this time, which could cause a temporary setback in distribution of second doses to people in SLO County.

“Our priority from day one has been to administer vaccines effectively and safely,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer. “While some mild side effects from the Moderna vaccine are normal, we want to be especially careful to make sure all vaccines are safe for our community. We will await further guidance from the CDC and the state before administering these doses.”

According to the state, a higher-than-usual number of adverse events were reported this week with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine (Moderna Lot 041L20A) administered at a single California clinic. While fewer than 10 individuals in the state had an adverse reaction to the Moderna vaccine, an investigation will be conducted by the CDC, FDA, Moderna, and the State to assess whether these doses can be safely administered to the public. State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan recommended “pausing” administration of the lot until the issue could be investigated further.

Local officials say this investigation will not delay first-time vaccination appointments. All first-dose appointments will remain in effect, but second dose appointments may be restricted until new Moderna supply is delivered. While a second dose of vaccine is highly recommended to ensure maximum immunity against COVID-19, public health officials say receiving the second dose a few weeks later than expected will not be detrimental to health and will not require the recipient to start the vaccine series over. Residents awaiting their second dose of vaccine will be informed by text or email when new appointments are available.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County, visit RecoverSLO.org/vaccines or call the county’s phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444, which is now available 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

