County to transfer DUI program services

New provider has location in Paso Robles

– The County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department announced this week a strategic transition in its Driving Under the Influence (DUI) program services, effective March 13. With the aim of enhancing service delivery and expanding support options for individuals facing DUI-related challenges, the county will commence the transfer of its DUI program services to Kings View Behavioral Health Systems.

Any community member seeking to enroll in a DUI program will do so by contacting the new provider:

The Kings View DUI Program

2727 Buena Vista Drive, Ste 109

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 475-8260

The transition plan outlines a phased approach, with the county gradually reducing its provision of DUI services while facilitating a transfer of clients to Kings View Behavioral Health Systems. By May 31, all DUI program services will be fully transitioned to Kings View Behavioral Health Systems.

“The Behavioral Health Department is committed to ensuring the welfare and continued support of all individuals enrolled in the DUI program,” said Behavioral Health Department Director Dr. Star Graber, “By partnering with Kings View Behavioral Health Systems,

clients will benefit from expanded resources and specialized care tailored to their needs.”

For further information or inquiries regarding the transition process, current clients are encouraged to contact their counselor or the County of San Luis Obispo’s DUI Program Office.

For more information on county programs and services visit https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Health-Agency.aspx.

