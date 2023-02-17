County to update curb ramps in North County

Preliminary work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Shandon

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is improving existing concrete curb ramps in Shandon and Templeton to maintain Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

Preliminary work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Shandon with posting parking and construction signage, message boards, and a pre-construction review of the site and surrounding area. Work in Shandon is expected to conclude by Monday, March 13.

Preliminary work in Templeton will begin on Tuesday, March 14. All work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 10. All work is weather permitting.

Most work will be contained within shoulders or parking lanes. If travel lanes are impacted for construction activities, detours or one-way controls with flaggers and pilot cars will be put in place to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Hours of the lane closures will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays are expected to be up to 10 minutes during major operations. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans in consideration of the delays. See maps below for road locations.

The project is funded by SB1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Souza Engineering Contracting was awarded this contract for $565,797 to upgrade curb ramps in Shandon and Templeton.

Maps of North County locations:

