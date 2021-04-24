SLO County vaccine clinics administer 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines in single-day record

More than one in 100 SLO County residents received a vaccine at county clinics on Thursday

–More than one in every 100 San Luis Obispo County residents received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at one of three county mass vaccination clinics, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. The county’s clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo administered 3,144 vaccines, the most in a single day since the county began providing the COVID-19 vaccine in December.

The county provided 10,957 vaccines this week, for a total of 137,805 to date. In addition, many residents have received the vaccine from pharmacies and other healthcare providers. Health officials estimate that approximately 48-percent of SLO County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones, and help end this pandemic,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Our community has worked together to reach this milestone and I am grateful to every individual vaccine champion who is making this critical progress a reality.”

As more residents get the vaccine and the need for large-scale clinics decreases, the county will move toward scaling down and eventually demobilizing these mass clinics.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free at the county’s three mass vaccination clinics. Residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the County Public Health Department can check myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.

The SLO County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444 remains open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

