SLO County’s latest COVID scores could move it to a better tier for re-opening 

–San Luis Obispo County now meets the state’s two COVID-19 testing metrics to drop from the highest tier of restrictions, according to updated data released on ReadySLO.org on Tuesday. The county is currently listed in Tier 1 – Purple by the state and could soon move to Tier 2 – Red.

The county is now seeing a positivity rate of 2.9-percent, which is below the 8-percent threshold needed to drop from purple Tier 1 to red Tier 2. In the cases-per-100,000-tests metric, the county now sits at 6.3, below the threshold of 7.

To move forward, the county must meet the criteria for two consecutive weeks.

The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,293. The county reports 3,066 people have recovered from the virus. The county health department attributes 27 deaths to the virus.

There are currently 199 active cases in the county, nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19, four are in ICU beds. Active cases are now the lowest they have been since July 2.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

