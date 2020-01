County’s most wanted: Austin Alexander Sisney



–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this man?

Austin Alexander Sisney, 25, is wanted for violating probation for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, assault with great bodily injury and false imprisonment.

Sisney is White, 6′ 0″ tall, 170 pounds, and his last known address is in Grover Beach.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

