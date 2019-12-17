Updated: Suspect captured

Update posted Dec. 17

–Eileen Marie Still, a suspect featured on the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list, was arrested by Morro Bay Police Department Dec. 12.

She was wanted for violating probation for forgery/counterfeiting.

Original story posted Dec. 12

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this woman?

Eileen Marie Still, 51, is wanted for violating probation for forgery/counterfeiting.

Still is White, 5′ 9″ tall, 166 pounds, and her last known address is in Morro Bay.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

