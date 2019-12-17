Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Updated: Suspect captured 

Posted: 4:22 am, December 17, 2019 by News Staff

Eileen Marie Still

Update posted Dec. 17

–Eileen Marie Still, a suspect featured on the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list, was arrested by Morro Bay Police Department Dec. 12.

She was wanted for violating probation for forgery/counterfeiting.

 

Original story posted Dec. 12

Eileen Marie Still, 51

Eileen Marie Still, 51.

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this woman?

Eileen Marie Still, 51, is wanted for violating probation for forgery/counterfeiting.

Still is White, 5′ 9″ tall, 166 pounds, and her last known address is in Morro Bay.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
