County’s most wanted: Judd Tyler Mundorf 

Posted: 6:01 am, January 30, 2020 by News Staff
Judd Tyler Mundorf

Judd Tyler Mundorf, 45, is wanted for violating probation for grand theft from an elder or dependent adult.

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this man?

Mundorf is White, 5′ 11″ tall, 200 pounds, and his last known address is in Morro Bay.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

