County’s most wanted: Judd Tyler Mundorf

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this man?

Judd Tyler Mundorf, 45, is wanted for violating probation for grand theft from an elder or dependent adult.

Mundorf is White, 5′ 11″ tall, 200 pounds, and his last known address is in Morro Bay.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

