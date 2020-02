County’s most wanted: Lawrence Branden Rodriguez

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this man?

Lawrence Branden Rodriguez, 23, is wanted for violating probation for felony intent to steal merchandise worth $950 or less and petty theft. Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5′ 08″ tall, and 175 pounds. His last known address is in Paso Robles.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

