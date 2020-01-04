Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 4, 2020
Update: suspect captured 

Posted: 3:25 am, January 4, 2020


Update posted January 4

–Nikki Lee Orellana, who was a featured suspect on the county’s most-wanted list, was arrested by the Pismo Beach Police Department and booked Earlier this week. She was wanted for violating probation for possession of drugs on prison or jail grounds.

 

Original story posted November 15

County's most wanted: Nikki Lee Orellana

Nikki Lee Orellana, 29

Nikki Lee Orellana, 29.

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asks: Have you seen this woman?

Nikki Lee Orellana, 29, is wanted for violating probation for possession of drugs on prison or jail grounds.

Orellana is White, 5′ 5″ tall, 112 pounds and her last known residence is in Nipomo.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

Comments

