COVID-19: 11 deaths recorded Thursday, 172 new cases added in county 

Posted: 7:05 am, January 22, 2021 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 11 people were reported to have died from the virus Thursday, the single largest recorded number of deaths in one day for the county since the pandemic began. The county attributes a total of 151 deaths to the virus since the pandemic began.

The county has now recorded a total of 16,228 cases. Currently, 57 people are hospitalized, with 9 in the ICU. About 58-percent of county ICU rooms are available at this time.

Active coronavirus cases in the county are currently at 2,299.

