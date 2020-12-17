COVID-19: 179 new cases added Thursday, two more deaths

–The County of San Luis Obispo added 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as two more deaths that are attributed to COVID-19. One person was in their 80s and the other person was in their 90s, and they both had underlying health conditions, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. The county is currently attributing a total of 56 deaths to the virus.

The county has now recorded a total of 8,269 cases since the pandemic was declared.

The 14-day average is at an all-time high at 129. Active cases are at an all-time high as well, with 1,633 in SLO County as of Wednesday afternoon. Currently, 27 people are hospitalized, with eight in the ICU.

Sadly, 2 more of our neighbors have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of deaths to 56. One person was in their 80s and one was in 90s. They were vulnerable to severe illness bc of underlying conditions. We must act now to slow the spread and protect each other. — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 17, 2020

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

