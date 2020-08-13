Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 13, 2020
Posted: 5:52 am, August 13, 2020 by News Staff

COVID-19- 22 new cases added Wednesday, 348 active cases reported in county–San Luis Obispo County recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The current total number of active cases is 348. 17 deaths have been reported. 21 people remain hospitalized with 5 in the ICU.

As of today, a total of 2,300 SLO County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom are recovered.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



