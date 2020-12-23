COVID-19: 242 new cases added Wednesday, one more death reported 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 24, 2020
Posted: 3:56 pm, December 23, 2020 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as one more death that they attribute to COVID-19. The person was in their 90s, according to the County Public Health Department. The county is currently attributing a total of 66 deaths to the virus.

The record for active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County was once again broken as of Wednesday afternoon with a total of 2,257 cases.

The county has now recorded a total of 9,303 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 44 people are hospitalized, with six in the ICU.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



