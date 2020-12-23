COVID-19: 242 new cases added Wednesday, one more death reported

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as one more death that they attribute to COVID-19. The person was in their 90s, according to the County Public Health Department. The county is currently attributing a total of 66 deaths to the virus.

The record for active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County was once again broken as of Wednesday afternoon with a total of 2,257 cases.

The county has now recorded a total of 9,303 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 44 people are hospitalized, with six in the ICU.

To view detailed statistics, click here.

Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 66. They were in their 90s. We must each do our part to slow the spread and protect each other. https://t.co/wxaVX1veb6 — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 23, 2020

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Follow all Paso Robles COVID-19 coronavirus news updates

Share this post!

email

Related