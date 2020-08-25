Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
COVID-19: 34 new cases added Tuesday 

Posted: 2:31 pm, August 25, 2020 by News Staff

–San Luis Obispo County added 34 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, in what could be a downward trend of new daily cases and the 14-day average number of cases. The 14-day new case average is currently 35, off its peak of 48 on Aug. 16.

There are currently 441 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 2,769. There have been 21 deaths to date that the county health department attributes to the virus.

The county reports 2,306 people have recovered from the virus. 429 are currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest statistics.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here. 

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



