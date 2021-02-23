COVID-19: Active and new daily cases continue to decline in SLO County

–The County of San Luis Obispo added 175 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in what continues to be a downward trend in new daily cases. The county reported 16 new cases on Monday, 29 on Sunday, 73 on Saturday, and 57 on Friday. The county reported three additional deaths attributed to the virus since the last update on Thursday.

Active cases are currently at 788. The high point for active cases was on Jan. 12, 2021, when the county recorded 3,211 active cases.

The county now attributes a total of 220 deaths to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The county of San Luis Obispo has now recorded a total of 19,458 cases since the pandemic was declared. Currently, 21 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with eight in the ICU.

The county health department is now providing weekly updates regarding vaccine appointments. Click here to make a reservation.

Some locations other than the county public health sites can also give the vaccine, such as local Albertson’s pharmacies. Vaccination opportunities can be viewed on the county website at https://www.recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx#Other-vaccine-opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

