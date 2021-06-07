COVID-19: Active case rate in county continues to decline

COVID-19 update

–San Luis Obispo County added 48 new cases in the week of May 29 – June 4, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. As of June 4, there are 48 active cases in the county. Active cases have been steadily declining since peaking in January at over 3000 cases.

Since the pandemic was declared last March, San Luis Obispo County has recorded 21,363 cases of COVID-19. Of that total, 21,054 have recovered. There have been a total of 261 deaths recorded.

To view more detailed COVID-19 data for San Luis Obispo County, click here.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in the “Orange” or “Moderate” tier for reopening the economy. As per the State of California, on June 15, capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities. Large-scale indoor events will have vaccination or negative test requirements for attendees through at least October 1.

Click here to find out more information about the June re-opening.

