COVID-19: Active cases in county hit all-time high

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,041, an all-time high.

What appears to be dips and spikes in the data is reportedly because the county is continuing to process backlogged COVID-19 testing data that may date back a week or so.

The county has now recorded a total of 12,597 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 53 people are hospitalized, with 14 in the ICU. Hospitalizations and ICU capacity rates are real-time data and have not been affected by the lag, according to the county health department.

The county has attributed a total of 95 deaths to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

