COVID-19: Adults age 75 and older to be eligible for vaccine starting Monday

–At the recommendation of the local “Vaccine Task Force,” based on current vaccine supply and risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19, adults 75 years and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination by appointment at one of two clinics in San Luis Obispo County starting Monday.

Individuals 75 and older are the first group in the County’s Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution that may begin scheduling vaccination appointments for next week.

“We must allocate our limited vaccine supply based on who is most at risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Here in SLO County, more than three-quarters of the people who have died from COVID-19 were age 75 or older. They are more at risk of serious illness or death than other age groups. By allowing them to get vaccinated now, we are all helping to prevent the most serious outcomes.”

While only those age 75 and older will be the first group in Phase 1b of the county’s vaccine distribution plan, those between the ages of 65 and 74 will be included later as part of Phase 1b vaccinations. SLO County is home to over 26,000 residents 75 years and older, but only has enough vaccine supply next week to vaccinate 4,000 people.

The vaccine clinic at the Paso Robles Event Center (opening Monday) will take up to 400 appointments per day next week, while the vaccine clinic in San Luis Obispo will take up to 750 appointments per day to accommodate those requiring their second dose. As more vaccine becomes available, the county will aim to serve up to 1,000 people per day at each clinic.

The county plans to open an additional vaccination clinic in South County when more vaccine arrives from the state. To allow those 75 years and older access to vaccines in a timely manner, San Luis Obispo County Public Health is asking residents to only book appointments if they meet that criteria.

“Given the expected large demand, we ask that anyone eligible for vaccination who may have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or anyone that can safely continue to stay home without visitors, to please wait a little longer to sign up for an appointment,” said Dr. Borenstein.

Health care workers under Phase 1a are still eligible to be vaccinated and can continue making appointments. Over 11,000 people in Phase 1a have been vaccinated locally.

Schedule an appointment at www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration or by calling the county’s phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444, which is now available 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

