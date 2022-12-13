Covid-19 ‘boosters’ soon available to local children under five

Updated vaccines have been available to those aged 5 and older since mid-October

– San Luis Obispo County children under age five will soon be able to get updated vaccine protection against Covid-19. Booster vaccines (often called “Omicron boosters”) that specifically protect against current variants will soon be available in SLO County for children as young as six months. The updated boosters have been available for those aged five and older since mid-October.

“Like the flu shot, this updated vaccine teaches your body to protect you from the virus strains circulating right now,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This added protection will help families stay healthy as we look ahead to holiday gatherings and is especially important as hospitals feel the strain of increased respiratory viruses, including Covid-19, influenza, and RSV.”

Children under five who have completed the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine series are eligible for a bivalent booster two months after completing the series. Children who have received the first two doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may receive the bivalent vaccine as the third dose of the three-dose series.

Bivalent vaccine appointments for children under age five will be available from pediatricians, Public Health clinics, and some pharmacies in the coming weeks as shipments of these smaller-dose vaccines arrive locally. To schedule an appointment, contact your pediatrician or visit VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on Covid-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

