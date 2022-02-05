COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations showing downward trend

Test positivity rate remains high at community sites

– The increase in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County appears to be slowing slightly over the last week, and pressure on the local health care system appears to be easing slightly, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. Thirty-six residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19, down from 44 on Tuesday.

However, two more community members—one in their 60s and one in their 70s—have died from COVID-19. Local physicians, the coroner, and public health staff are working through pending records of more than 25 recent deaths that attending physicians have noted were caused by COVID-19. These records must be reviewed and certified before they are officially reported through the local COVID-19 data dashboard.

Click here to view detailed county COVID-19 statistics.

Officials also continue to report a positivity rate (the percentage of tests that are positive for COVID-19) of more than 25-percent at community testing sites. Test result turn-around time for these sites has decreased and results are now generally available in less than two days. Appointments are readily available.

“More than one in four people getting tested at our community sites are positive for COVID-19, which indicates the virus continues to spread widely,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Although this is down a bit from a high of more than 30-percent in January, we remain in an unstable period driven by the Omicron variant. We also recognize that reported numbers are likely low, due to an increasing number of cases diagnosed with at-home tests.”

Officials encourage SLO County residents to be aware of symptoms and emergency warning signs of COVID-19, stay informed about treatment, and talk with their regular physician if they test positive and are at increased risk for severe illness.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Medical-grade N95/KN95 or surgical masks provide additional protection. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

