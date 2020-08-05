COVID-19 cases increase to 50 at California Men’s Colony

–There are 50 reported positive cases of COVID-19 at the California Men’s Colony, including 43 inmates and 7 staff members, according to multiple reports.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reportedly said that the prison cleans and sanitizes common spaces regularly, follows isolation and quarantine protocols, has issued face coverings to all inmates and employees and requires that they wear them. Also, any person entering the prison is screened for coronavirus symptoms.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reportedly says it is “aware of the cases and is working with the CMC on the outbreak.”

