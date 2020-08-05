Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19 cases increase to 50 at California Men’s Colony
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19 cases increase to 50 at California Men’s Colony 

Posted: 4:06 am, August 5, 2020 by News Staff

–There are 50 reported positive cases of COVID-19 at the California Men’s Colony, including 43 inmates and 7 staff members, according to multiple reports.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reportedly said that the prison cleans and sanitizes common spaces regularly, follows isolation and quarantine protocols, has issued face coverings to all inmates and employees and requires that they wear them. Also, any person entering the prison is screened for coronavirus symptoms.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reportedly says it is “aware of the cases and is working with the CMC on the outbreak.”



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.