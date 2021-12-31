COVID-19 cases surge as Omicron takes hold in SLO County

Health officials urge testing, extra caution ahead of holiday weekend

– More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Luis Obispo County in the past two days, including 17 new cases identified as the Omicron variant. This spike in cases mirrors state and national trends and is likely linked to both the highly-contagious Delta and Omicron variants spreading through holiday gatherings and travel.

“If you feel sick or think you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, please get tested and stay home this New Year’s weekend to help protect your loved ones,” said Deputy Health Officer Dr. Rick Rosen. “Omicron is spreading quickly in SLO County and now is the time to do our part to help halt this surge.”

Twenty-six residents are currently hospitalized from severe COVID-19 illness, including eight in the ICU. Officials say it is likely that additional cases of the Omicron variant are spreading in SLO County; only a small percentage of cases are sampled to determine their strain.

With these additional cases, SLO County’s 14-day daily average has increased to 101, from 36 one month ago. “We have the tools to slow this surge: vaccines, boosters, masking, and testing,” said Dr. Rosen. “Each of us can take steps to interrupt the transmission of COVID-19 and protect others here in San Luis Obispo County.”

For a full local COVID-19 data update, slopublichealth.org/COVIDstats. This full update is generally provided on Tuesdays and Fridays but was posted one day early this week to keep the public informed ahead of the long weekend.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Vaccines— both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

