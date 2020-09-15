COVID-19: SLO County reports 3 deaths, 56 new cases over weekend

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 19 on Sunday, and 28 on Saturday for a total of 56 cases since they last reported. The county also reported three additional deaths that they are attributing to the virus.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,278. The county reports 3,048 people have recovered from the virus.

The daily case average is currently trending downward, and the county’s active cases remain steady at 216.

The county updated its data in regard to the State Reopening Criteria. San Luis Obispo County is currently in Tier 1-Purple, defined as “widespread” COVID-19. New metrics are released every Tuesday. Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate. At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least 3 weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier.

San Jose’s Santa Clara County and Santa Cruz County last week took a step forward, moving into Tier 2-Red, allowing more types of businesses to open with greater occupancy.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

